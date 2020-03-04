Home Nation

BJP's Sangeeta Deo alleges women Congress MPs assaulted her, complains to Speaker

'I have been in Parliament for a long time. I had never seen such unruly behaviour,' she told reporters outside the parliament building.

Odisha BJP's Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo (Photo | Facebook)

BJP's Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo alleged two women Congress parliamentarians assaulted her during ruckus in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

She said she has also lodged a formal complaint with Speaker Om Birla and with her letter has submitted the dispensary's prescription.

"I have been in Parliament for a long time. I had never seen such unruly behaviour," she told reporters outside the parliament building.

In her letter, Sangeeta has alleged the two Congress MPs scratched her elbow and she was about to fall when they allegedly pushed her. "This is not how Parliamentary democracy works," she said.

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for a second day Tuesday as BJP and Opposition members tried to shove each other amid unrelenting demands from the opposition for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence.

The Speaker said the discussion would take place on March 11 after the Holi festival, but opposition members stormed the Well demanding an immediate discussion.

The House was adjourned for the entire day after the lunch.

