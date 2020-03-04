Complete plastic ban in Puri's Jagannath temple from April 1

By PTI

PURI (Odisha): The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Wednesday decided to enforce a complete ban on the use of plastic products inside the temple premises from April 1, a senior official of the body said.

The SJTA also decided to increase the penalty for spitting inside the premises by five times to Rs 500, its chief administrator Krishna Kumar said.

The decisions were taken after a meeting with 'Chattisa Nijog', the apex body of priests of the temple, he said.

"Devotees will be provided 'prasad' on leaves," Kumar said. He said the move will ensure a clean and hygienic environment inside the temple premises.

The temple administration had in August last year banned the consumption of betel leaves and gutkha inside the premises.