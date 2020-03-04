Home Nation

Coronavirus crisis: Airlines, travel agencies hit

Air carriers reporting a 50 per cent no-show, 90 per cent cancellation of tickets to Southeast Asia. 

Published: 04th March 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

people walk around in masks in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Vinay Madapu

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Air travel is witnessing a massive slump as the number of Coronavirus patients across the world continues to go up. Travel agencies in the city have also been hit by the epidemic. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), most air carriers are reporting a 50 per cent no-show in several markets.

Speaking to Express, a spokesperson from Air India, said, “The flight to Jeddah is the only international one that the Air India operates from Hyderabad. Now that the Saudi Arabian government has temporarily barred passengers from India, we are not carrying anyone to Jeddah. The aircraft and its route are still functional as we must bring back the people who had booked return tickets from Jeddah.”

A well-placed source from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) said, “Coronavirus has massively affected the business. For example, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific has almost been grounded and most of their routes have been suspended after the virus-outbreak in China.”

The source added that the RGIA has five weekly flights of Cathay Pacific to and from Hong Kong. “They are practically running empty currently,” the source said.

Speaking to Express, an official from the travel agency Columbus Vacations Pvt Ltd, said, “We have seen a 90-95 per cent cancellation of flight tickets and tour packages to countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. Many passengers are also planning on postponing their visa interviews for countries like France.”

The IATA is contacting aviation regulators worldwide, urging them to suspend the rules governing use of airport slots immediately. Around 43 per cent of all passengers depart from over 200 slot-coordinated airports worldwide.

The IATA stated, “Future bookings are softening and carriers are reacting with stringent measures, ranging from their crew members being given unpaid leave to making plans for grounding their aircraft.”

No impact on Metro footfall yet,says HMRL MD
Hyderabad: HMRL on Tuesday counselled all Metro employees regarding preventive measures for Coronavirus. Speaking to the media, NVS Reddy Managing Director of HMRL, said that the Metro stations would be cleaned only after operational hours when the passengers are no longer present. “We are keeping a close watch on the situation. Health Minister Eatala Rajendar and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao are monitoring the situation. So far, there’s been no impact on ridership. The ridership has been normal, just like it’s been on any other working day,” Reddy added

RGIA hands out self-declaration forms to travellers
The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has begun handing out self-declaration forms, in addition to screening all the passengers visiting the airport.

The passengers are asked to declare their health status and travel history in these forms.

The thermal screening at the airport, meanwhile, checks for passengers with high-temperature levels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IATA Airport coronavirus Coronavirus impact air travel
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp