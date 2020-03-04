Home Nation

'If this is what you feel about court': CJI seeks transcripts of Harsh Mander saying lack of faith in SC

Bobde asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to give transcripts and documents to Mander to prepare a response to the allegations.

Published: 04th March 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Activist Harsh Mander. (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought reply from activist Harsh Mander asking him to explain his speech where he is quoted telling people to come on street as the top court would not do justice with them.

Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said: "If this is what you feel about court, we are putting you to notice." Justice B.R. Gavai asked about a video allegedly showing Harsh Mander instigating a crowd against the apex court and Parliament.

The Chief Justice told Mander counsel Karuna Nandy: "If this is what you feel about SC then we have to decide what to do with you."

Nandy said: "He (Mander) has never said it. No copies were given to me."

Bobde asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to give transcripts and documents to Mander to prepare a response to the allegations.

The apex court also questioned Centre on registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra and others, if the atmosphere was conducive to lodge FIRs.

Mehta said that it should be left to the law enforcement authorities, as many factors were involved.

The Centre said over 400 FIRs have been registered. It denied statement made by petitioners counsel that 10 people were dying everyday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Harsh Mander Delhi riots Hate speech
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp