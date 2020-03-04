'If this is what you feel about court': CJI seeks transcripts of Harsh Mander saying lack of faith in SC

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought reply from activist Harsh Mander asking him to explain his speech where he is quoted telling people to come on street as the top court would not do justice with them.

Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said: "If this is what you feel about court, we are putting you to notice." Justice B.R. Gavai asked about a video allegedly showing Harsh Mander instigating a crowd against the apex court and Parliament.

The Chief Justice told Mander counsel Karuna Nandy: "If this is what you feel about SC then we have to decide what to do with you."

Nandy said: "He (Mander) has never said it. No copies were given to me."

Bobde asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to give transcripts and documents to Mander to prepare a response to the allegations.

The apex court also questioned Centre on registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra and others, if the atmosphere was conducive to lodge FIRs.

Mehta said that it should be left to the law enforcement authorities, as many factors were involved.

The Centre said over 400 FIRs have been registered. It denied statement made by petitioners counsel that 10 people were dying everyday.