Home Nation

Income Tax Department unearths over Rs 3,500 crore TDS default by oil, telecom firm in Delhi

In the case of the telecom firm, the TDS default amounts to Rs 324 crore.

Published: 04th March 2020 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department has detected TDS default of more than Rs 3,500 crore after it surveyed a major oil company and a telecom operator in the national capital, the CBDT said on Wednesday.

It called these instances a "major breakthrough". In the case of the oil firm, the CBDT said that Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) default of about Rs 3,200 crore was detected.

"The defaults included short deduction of tax and non-deduction of tax, respectively. Short deduction of tax pertained to TDS under section 194J (of the I-T Act) for several years on payment of fee for technical services for installation and maintenance of high-tech oil refineries, payments for chemical process of re-gasification and transportation of LNG," it said.

"Default of non-deduction was detected on composite contracts involving service and purchase of products on which TDS at the rate of 2 per cent should have been deducted, but which was not deducted resulting in the said default," the CBDT said in a statement.

In the case of the telecom firm, the TDS default amounts to Rs 324 crore. "The company did not make the required TDS of 10 per cent under section 194J of the I-T Act on technical contracts worth Rs 4,000 crore. The amount is further liable to go up once the enquiry is completed," it said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policy for the tax department, did not name the entities involved.

In a similar action, the department found several hospitals in Delhi were "openly flouting" norms of TDS and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) and were paying less tax to the department.

"During survey at two premier hospitals, one with more than 2,500 bed capacity and another with 700 beds, it was found that the former was not making any TDS on construction contracts as statutorily required while the latter was deducting tax at the rate of 10 per cent only on salary paid to doctors, instead of the present TDS rate of 30 per cent applicable for salary payments," the CBDT said.

It added that enquiries made during the survey revealed that the terms of appointment between the hospital and the doctors indicated an employer-employee relationship on which the hospital was required to deduct tax at 30 per cent instead of 10 per cent as was being made by the hospital.

"TDS defaults of Rs 70 crore and Rs 20 crore, respectively were detected in the said hospitals," the statement said.

Further probe found that the hospitals were also "not making" the required TDS at 10 per cent from the maintenance charges paid for the hi-tech sophisticated operation theatre and diagnostic equipments.

It had also been seen that many hospitals were still not complying with the TCS norms that came into effect from June 1, 2016 under which, on any cash payment received in excess of Rs 2 lakh, the hospital was required to collect TCS at the rate of 1 per cent and deposit it to the government account.

The department detected similar irregularity or TDS default in the case of a real estate group of Delhi against which it conducted a survey early this week.

"Verification and analysis indicated outstanding TDS liability and interest payable of Rs 214 crore," it said.

The CBDT said the department has stepped up enforcement action against TDS default cases as this category of revenue contributes to more than 45 per cent of the total direct tax collection in the country.

As per the rules, it said TDS has to be paid to the credit of the central government within seven days from the end of the month in which the deduction is made.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Income tax department IT department Tax TDS Tax evasion Tax default
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp