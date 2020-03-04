Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir tourism fails to pick up; 2,700 houseboat rooms go empty

“There is zero percent occupancy. All 2700 houseboat rooms ranging from Deluxe to D-category are empty,” he said.

Published: 04th March 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association general secretary said that all 950 houseboats in Valley are empty right now. (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Despite Jammu and Kashmir administration’s effort to uplift tourism in the state by holding roadshows, as many as 2,700 houseboat rooms are empty and the Houseboat Owners Association has not received a single query from intending travellers since August, 2019. Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association general secretary Abdul Rashid said that all 950 houseboats in Valley are empty right now as tourists are not returning to the region.

“There is zero percent occupancy. All 2700 houseboat rooms ranging from Deluxe to D-category are empty,” he said. The famous Boulevard Road on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar is deserted. The shikara wallas and houseboat owners are sitting idle.

“I used to earn over `1000 per day during the season. However, since August 5, we are waiting for tourists to return to the place and it is not happening yet,” said a shikara walla Abdul Gaffar. He said he and many other shikara wallas in order to earn livelihood are now selling vegetables on the banks of Dal Lake. Another houseboat owner Abdul Majid said despite tourism department efforts to woo tourists to the Valley, the tourists are not returning to the Valley.

Blaming restrictions on internet for tourists not returning to Valley, he said, “Who will come to Kashmir where only 2G mobile internet works with access only to over 1,500 whitelisted websites and all social network sites including Whatsapp, Facebook and Twitter blocked. How will businessmen come to Kashmir when he or she cannot remain connected with their employees and other businessmen” Rashid said Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association, which is body of houseboat owners has not received any booking or single enquiry call from any intending traveller post abrogation in August.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir tourism houseboat
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp