Kuwait asks Indians to carry medical certificate before entering its territory

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After Saudi Arabia, now Kuwait has issued fresh instructions regarding Indian nationals travelling to Kuwait from March 8th onwards in the wake of the spread of COVID -19.

The instructions mandatorily require the passengers to undergo a complete medical examination and to obtain a certificate (PCR Certificate) from the health centres approved by the Kuwait Embassy in India to confirm that they are free from the Coronavirus before entering its territory.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had announced that passengers holding Umrah Visa and tourist Visa are not permitted to travel to Saudi. As per the recent update, Saudi Arabia is currently permitting passengers holding Visit /Family/Business Visa to travel to Dammam and Riyadh in addition to Resident Permit holders.

Passengers other than Resident Permit holders must hold a return ticket.

There are five health check-up centers at Kozhikode, five at Kochi and three centres at Mangalore for undergoing this medical check-up.

In order to facilitate the compliance of this requirement, the Air India Express, Kochi headquartered low-cost arm of the national carrier, has decided to allow free date modification to passengers who are booked to fly to Kuwait between March 8 and 15. They can rebook for a date that falls within seven days of the original booking date.