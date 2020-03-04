Home Nation

Maharashtra BJP suspends two local body leaders for anti-CAA stand

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye posted the suspension letters on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Published: 04th March 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra BJP has suspended the chairperson of a party-ruled municipal council and deputy head of another local body which recently passed resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye posted the suspension letters on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

As per the letters, issued on Tuesday, the Parbhani- based Selu Municipal Council's chairperson Vinod Borade and Palam Municipal Council's deputy chairperson Balasaheb Rokade have been suspended by the party.

ALSO READ | BJP-ruled local body in Maharashtra passes resolution against CAA, NRC

BJP state president Chandrakant Patil has stated in the letters that both the party workers showed indiscipline by voting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), hence they have been suspended from the party.

The letters did not specify the period of suspension.

The Selu Municipal Council is ruled by the BJP.

The CAA, which was passed by Parliament in December last year, grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who had settled in India before December 31, 2014.

The new citizenship law triggered protests in many parts of the country since then despite the repeated claims made by the ruling BJP that it will not take away anybody's citizenship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA Maharashtra BJP Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp