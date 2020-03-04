Maharashtra government directs prime-time TV, cinema halls to spread awareness about coronavirus

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra public health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the state government will use the prime-time television shows and cinema halls to spread awareness about COVID-19.

Tope laid out the plan during a special discussion on coronavirus in the state legislative council here.

"The state government is going to use prime-time television shows and cinema halls to spread awareness about the virus. Jingles and video messages will also be put out soon," he said.

A meeting was held with the police department's cybercrime branch to zero in on people who are spreading misinformation, the minister said.

"We will find people who are creating panic by spreading fake news," Tope said.

As many as 28 COVID-19 cases are detected in India so far and six people are quarantined in Mumbai and Pune for possible coronavirus infection.