Mumbai diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

The power behind Uddhav Thackeray

An old saying goes that behind every successful man there’s a woman. In case of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, it’s wife Rashmi. Thackeray said his wife not only suggest which clothes he should wear but also chooses the colour before leaving their home Matoshree. Rashmi Thackeray, the first lady of Maharashtra, was recently appointed as the editor of Saamana. Rashmi is known as a soft spoken and behind the scene power. She plays an important role whenever the Shiv Sena is in trouble. It is said that Rashmi was also behind the decision to field son Aaditya in the Assembly elections.

Congress, Sena unhappy with Muslim quota

The Congress and Shiv Sena are unhappy with NCP minister Nawab Malik’s statement of five per cent Muslim reservations in government educational institutions. A Congress minister said reservation for Muslims is a sensitive issue and should have been first discussed at the coordination committee meeting and then should have been taken up in the Assembly session. On Tuesday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray clarified that he was not aware of the issue and that it was not discussed during the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting. He also said there is no proposal on Muslim reservation before the Maharashtra government. Thackeray also asked the BJP-led opposition to stop making a hue and cry over the issue.

Jayant Patil raps chief secretary

Maha Vikas Aghadi minister Jayant Patil recently shared an awkward moment with state Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta at the Cabinet meet. The CAG report was tabled at the meeting and while circulating the copies of the report, Mehta told the ministers that nothing objectionable was there in the report so it should be submitted to the governor for his signature. However, senior NCP minister Patil quickly flipped through the pages of the report and pointed out irregularities in the CIDCO contract work and curtly told Mehta, “Kindly read the report carefully before giving it for submission”.

BJP to play role of constructive opposition

After the high-voltage drama and botched ‘Operation Lotus’ in Maharashtra, the BJP has finally decided to play the role of a constructive opposition. Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra state president Chandrakant Patil have decided not to carry out efforts to topple the MVA government. Besides, the MVA has also successfully handled the VD Savarkar issue in the Assembly. It was Catch 22 issue for the Sena, but the coordination among the three parties and floor management helped them handle it carefully.

