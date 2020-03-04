PM Modi asks BJP MPs to work for peace, amity and unity in society

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated that his government’s focus is only on development for which peace and amity in society are “prerequisites”. “Vikas aur kewal vikas hi hamara mool mantra hai (Development and development alone is our guiding philosophy (in governance),” Modi told the BJP Parliamentary party meeting. His remarks came on a day when the proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament were disrupted with the Opposition demanding immediate discussions on the Delhi violence.

In an apparent admonishment of the motormouths within the party, Modi said: “We will have to ensure that our thoughts, actions and utterances must be in sync with our commitment for peace, amity and unity in society.” He also exhorted the BJP MPs to take a leading role in furthering social amity and unity.BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma and minister Anurag Thakur had lent their voices to divisive slogans during the Delhi Assembly election campaigning. Mishra had carried on with his provocative utterances till recently when he issued ultimatum to the police to clear the Jaffrabad sit-in protests by Muslim women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Prime Minister called upon the BJP MPs to accord national interest above the party concerns, while lamenting that a few parties give more importance to their own interests.The PM also took at former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying attempts were being made to create a controversy around ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ in the same way objections were raised about ‘Vande Mataram’ after the freedom struggle. “Some people are now finding a bad smell in Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” Modi told MPs at the meeting, sources said.

Recently, Singh had said the slogan was being misused to construct a “militant and purely emotional” idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens.

‘Don’t drag Bharat Mata into cheap debate’

Hitting out at PM Modi for his remark that former PM Manmohan Singh looks at ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ with suspicion, the Congress said an “auspicious slogan” should not be drawn into “crass” and “cheap” political debate. Party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the PM is trying to “pour more oil on troubled waters”.