Relief as six who came in contact with coronavirus infected Delhi man test negative

District Magistrate BN Singh said that these will be put under home quarantine for the next 14 days.

Published: 04th March 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists with protective masks at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday, while their careless guide goes without a mask despite the coronavirus spread. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (Uttar Pradesh): Six people from Noida who had been put under observation for suspected Coronavirus infection after they attended a birthday party hosted by an infected Delhi resident, have tested negative for the virus.

However, District Magistrate BN Singh said that these will be put under home quarantine for the next 14 days.

"Samples taken from 6 people in Noida tested negative but they will need to be under home quarantine for the next 14 days and if symptoms develop, they can be retested again. Government and administration are keeping a watch close watch and there is no need to panic," Singh said.

He also added that the district administration has not issued any school closure order.

Earlier, a school in Noida was shut down on Tuesday after the first Coronavirus patient from Delhi was found to have come in contact with several of its students at a birthday party he attended.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus scare: Demand for surgical masks, sanitisers shoot up in Delhi as stores run out of stock

Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said, "Several schoolmates of the child of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitise it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."

The Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. 

