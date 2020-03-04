Home Nation

Tripura government to provide Rs 5000 to eligible students for buying smartphone

State Education Minister and cabinet spokesperson, Ratan Lal Nath said, the decision was taken in the recently concluded meeting of the council of ministers.

Published: 04th March 2020 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Truecaller, mobile phone

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

AGARTALA: The Tripura government has decided to provide Rs 5000 to 14,608 students of the final year of the undergraduate level for buying Smartphone, a senior state minister said on Wednesday.

The ruling BJP had made a poll-pledge in 2018 to make available smartphones to the youths if the saffron party was elected to power in the state.

State Education Minister and cabinet spokesperson, Ratan Lal Nath said, the decision was taken in the recently concluded meeting of the council of ministers.

"We have selected 14,608 students in the final year of undergratuate level in 38 educational institutions which include 22 government degree colleges of the state.

"They will be given Rs 5,000 each under the 'Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana' scheme for buying a smartphone," he told reporters during the day.

The money would be directly sent to their bank accounts, he added.

The BJP with its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) had formed a government in the Northeastern state in March 2018, ending the 25-year rule of the Left Front led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

He said, smartphone is helpful in opening up huge opportunities for developing skills, finding resources to enhance knowledge and availing employment opportunities.

This will empower them digitally and help them leverage the advantages of an interconnected world, the minister added.

Nath said the scheme will be implemented from the financial year 2020-2021 and the benefit would be once in a lifetime.

He added a total of Rs 7.30 crore would be spent on the scheme. The students have to file applications online with all details like their date of birth, address, Adhaar number, College or institutes name and account number of Bank, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tripura BJP
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp