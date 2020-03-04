Women’s Day celebration: Punjab govt to reserve roads in every district for activities

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government has decided to celebrate the International Women's Day in a unique way. The government is planning to reserve a stretch of main road in every district for various activities for women. Giving further details, Aruna Chaudhary, Minister of Social Security, Women and Child Development said that from March 7, 7 PM to March 8 1:00 AM at least 6-km stretch of an arterial road in all district headquarters and major towns shall be reserved only for women.

She said that the activities on the road will include walk, run, cycling, dance for a cause, impromptu flash dances, human chain, signature scroll. Besides this, vibrant food stalls along the well lit-up roads will also be there. “If a few women start using the streets after dark for work, leisure, recreation or fitness, more and more women will be encouraged to come out and reclaim those public spaces that were hitherto closed to them, despite their being equal citizens,” Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary further said that all the deputy commissioners, SSPs, district social security officers, district program officers and all district heads of Health, Education, Urban Development and Local Bodies departments have been asked to ensure the maximum participation of the women, students from educational institutions, employees of private establishments, staff of call centres, doctors, engineers, teachers, role models. She has also directed all district officers of the department to stream live the entire event on all social media platforms.

Extravaganza on March 7-8

