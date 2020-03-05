Home Nation

Bengal government ensured that nobody snatches lands from tribals: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee later interacted with some of the couples and also matched steps with the tribal women who were performing a traditional dance during the event.

Published: 05th March 2020 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MALDA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government has ensured that nobody takes away lands from tribals.

Banerjee, while attending a mass wedding of tribals in Gajole area of Malda district, said that no one will be able to snatch or take possession of the lands of tribals "by any means, even money power".

"Our government has ensured that no one can grab the land of a tribal family. A tribal will be the sole custodian of his or her land in West Bengal," Banerjee said while congratulating the 300 couples who tied the knot.

The chief minister said a similar mass wedding programme will be held in the tea gardens of north Bengal in the second or third week of April.

"We will organise such mass weddings in tribal- inhabited areas of the state every year," she said.

The brides in the Gajole event were covered under the state government's Rupashree scheme, under which financially weaker families are given Rs 25,000 grant for the marriage of their adult daughter, officials said.

The chief minister also informed the attendees of the event about the new 'Jai Johar' pension scheme, under which elderly tribals who are not covered under any other pension scheme will get a monthly grant of Rs 1,000 from April 1.

Banerjee later interacted with some of the couples and also matched steps with the tribal women who were performing a traditional dance during the event.

Meanwhile, activists of the Jharkhand Disom Party (JDP) staged a demonstration close to the venue of the event, raising "go back chief minister" slogans and asserting that they do not approve such mass weddings of tribals, a senior police officer said.

JDP state vice president Mohan Hansda was detained over the incident, he said.

In February, activists of the JDP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had clashed and pelted stones at each other in 8 Mile area of the district at a mass wedding of tribals organised by the saffron outfit.

A policeman was injured in the incident after being hit by an arrow during the clash.

"The mass marriage organised by the VHP was being performed as per Hindu rituals. We feel that by doing so, tribals are being converted," Hansda had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee tribals
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp