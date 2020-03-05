Bihar BJP attacks CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Twitter

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: CPI leader and the former president of JNU Students Union Kanhaiya Kumar has come under the firing lines of Bihar BJP.

Talks of him joining the Indian National Congress in the future came to light when he was seen accompanying some of its leaders on the 'Jana gana mana' Anti CAA-NPR-CAA combined yatra.

The spokesperson for BJP in Bihar accused Kanhaiya Kumar of being sponsored by Rahul Gandhi and his company in order to take on RJD's Tejashwi Yadav in the state politics.

Taking his attack on the CPI leader to Twitter, Dr Nikhil Anand said, "Kanhaiya Kumar is a man in disguise, sponsored by @RahulGandhi &Com while his every activity is coordinated by the party to take on Tejashawi."

He also called Kanhaiya Kumar a Janus-faced politician with a background of Tukde Tukde gang.

He tweeted, "@INCBihar is leaderless whereas @RJDforIndia has promoted @yadavtejashawi as hier apparent."

Kanhaiya is @INCIndia man in disguise, sponsored by @RahulGandhi & Co while his every activity is coordinated by the party to take on Tejashwi. @INCBihar is leaderless whereas @RJDforIndia has promoted @yadavtejashwi as hier apparent. Kanhaiya is bound to join INC in the future. — Dr. Nikhil Anand (@NikhilAnandBJP) March 4, 2020

The tweet stirred smoke into the grand alliance on Wednesday with RJD leaders observing it silently and seriously.

A local poll observer said that the tweet holds more meaning than what meets the eye.