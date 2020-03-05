BJP welcomes Congress MPs' suspension, seeks committee to look into their conduct

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Calling the conduct of some Congress members in Lok Sabha as "unprecedented", the BJP on Thursday welcomed the decision to suspend seven "unruly" members of the opposition party from the House for the remainder of the session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said his party has requested Speaker Om Birla to set up a panel to look into the continuous "indiscipline" by Congress members.

"Snatching papers from the Speaker's table is utmost disrespect to the Chair. We condemn this," he told reporters.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the "unruly" behaviour of the Congress MPs was "unprecedented", and it would have shocked the country's founding fathers.

"We welcome the decision to suspend the unruly Congress members," he said.