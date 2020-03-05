Broadband internet services restored in Kashmir

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A day after the J&K administration lifted a ban on social media, the broadband internet services were restored in Kashmir on Thursday.

After seven months, J&K residents are accessing social media websites on mobile and broadband connections.

A government order on Wednesday had no mention of whitelisting of websites as per the new government order issued on Wednesday. The order is applicable till March 17.

The Wednesday order, however, said the J&K government has extended the ban on high-speed internet across the Union Territory till March 17.

The order said the move is being taken in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state and for maintaining public order.

"About mobile data services, the internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only. While the postpaid SIM card holders shall continue to be provided access to the internet, these services shall not be made available on prepaid SIM cards unless verified as per the norms applicable for postpaid connections", the order said.

It said internet connectivity shall continue to be made available with Mac-binding.

It further directed that the access/communication facilities provided by the government -- e-terminals/internet kiosks apart from special arrangements for tourists, students and traders shall continue.

The IGP Kashmir/Jammu will ensure communication of these directions to the service providers forthwith and also ensure implementation of the direction with immediate effect.

The internet was suspended across J&K ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. It was restored in a phased manner across J&K.