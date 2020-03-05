Chinese man residing in Greater Noida tests negative for Coronavirus

By ANI

GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR: A man from China who was suspected to be infected with Coronavirus has "tested negative" for the deadly virus, Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava told ANI.

The man had allegedly locked himself in his flat in Greater Noida on Wednesday night.

Police intervened after a panicked crowd had gathered around the man's society located in Greater Noida's Beta 2 police station area.

There are 28 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country.

Globally, deaths due to COVID-19 have crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people.