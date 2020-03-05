Coronavirus: Working on logistics with Iranians for return of Indians, says Jaishankar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said an Indian medical team will reach Iran during the day and the authorities here are working on the logistics with their Iranian counterparts for the return of the Indians stranded there in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Jaishankar said the Indian medical team was likely to set up its first clinic at Qom by the evening to start screening for coronavirus.

"Update for Indians stranded in #Iran and for their families: Our medical team for screening arrives in Iran today. Hope to establish first clinic at Qom by this evening. The screening process will start immediately thereafter. Working on logistics of return with Iranian authorities," the minister said in a tweet.

"Group of Ministers constantly monitoring progress. Understand the concern of families. Keep the faith," he said in another tweet.