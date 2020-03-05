Doubling farmers’ income deadline now shifted to 2024: Government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre spelt out the 2024 target to double farmers’ income in the country.

The NDA government in the first term had set out the target to double the farmers’ income by 2022.

When asked if the government has extended the target to double farmers’ income from 2022 to 2024, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, during the Cabinet briefing, said that the Centre had set a target of five years.

Javadekar sought to suggest that the five years target was set after the NDA retained power after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

However, the NDA government since 2015 had been talking of doubling the farmers’ income by 2022, with the think tank NITI Aayog preparing a roadmap as part of the Three Years Action Plan.

In a booklet titled “transforming India” which was shared with media before the Cabinet briefing, there is a chapter on doubling of farmers’ income by 2024.