Escalation doesn’t always lead to war, says Army chief Naravane

He also said kinetic and non-kinetic responses were being developed to address the threat.

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane addressing the Army Day annual press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Apart from strengthening its conventional prowess, India is focusing on a dynamic response along its western and northern borders that is below the threshold of an all-out war, Army chief Gen M M Naravane said on Wednesday.

The country shares borders with China in the north and with Pakistan in the west At a seminar on land warfare, General Naravane said the Balakot strikes demonstrated that if one was skilful, escalation does not always lead to war.

The Army was looking to tap blockchain technologies, lasers and directed energy weapons for possible military use, he added.

“We have analysed carefully the changing character of war within the overall framework of conflict, as relevant to the Indian context,” he said.

“The ‘grey zone’ and its varied nuances are receiving our concerted attention.”        

“Apart from strengthening our conventional prowess, we are also focusing on dynamic response — actions below the threshold of an all-out war — and are refining our plans and capacities in this regard both, along the western and northern borders,” he said.

He also said kinetic and non-kinetic responses were being developed to address the threat.

General Naravane pointed out that Chinese dominance in the South China Sea showed small incremental steps — none of them serious enough to warrant any action or reaction — cumulatively achieved the aim without firing a single shot or inviting retaliatory action.

