Home Nation

Facebook kills Delhi-based fake accounts targeting Saudi, UAE, US

Although the people behind this network attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, the Facebook investigation found links to aRep Global, a digital marketing firm in India.

Published: 05th March 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook

For representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Facebook has revealed that it removed a network of 37 Facebook accounts, 32 Pages, 11 Groups and 42 Instagram accounts that originated in India and used fake accounts masquerading as media outlets to target the Gulf region, the US, the UK and Canada.

Although the people behind this network attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, the Facebook investigation found links to aRep Global, a digital marketing firm in India.

"The individuals behind this activity used fake accounts -- some of which had been previously detected and disabled by our automated systems -- to manage Groups and Pages, and to drive people to off-platform websites masquerading as news outlets," said the social networking giant in its "February 2020 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report".

Launched in 2013 in the Capital, aRep Global calls itself an online reputation management (ORM) firm and "works on the three pillars of repairing, branding and monitoring the online image of a business enterprise".

According to Facebook, some of these pages also posed as news organisations and some focused on sports events in Qatar. A number of these accounts purported to be local in countries they targeted, and some posed as journalists and activists.

The people behind this activity typically posted in English about local news and events including topics like Saudi Arabia's role in the Yemen conflict, the UAE and Saudi Arabia's human rights record, criticism of Manchester City, the Premier League soccer team, and praise for sporting events in Qatar.

About 29,000 accounts followed one or more of these pages, about 1,100 accounts joined at least one of these Groups and around 74,000 people followed one or more of these Instagram accounts originated in India.

"Less than $450 in spending for ads on Facebook and Instagram paid for in US dollars, Indian rupee, and Bangladeshi taka. We found this activity as part of our internal investigations into suspected coordinated inauthentic behaviour in the Gulf region," said Facebook.

Last April, ahead of the general elections, Facebook announced that it had removed 687 spam Facebook pages and accounts connected to individuals associated with the Congress Party's IT cell.

These pages and accounts spent around Rs 27 lakh for ads on Facebook. The first ad ran in August 2014 and the most recent ad ran in March 2019, the social media giant said.

The individuals engaged in this coordinated inauthentic behaviour used fake accounts and joined various Groups to disseminate their content and increase engagement on their own pages, said Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Cybersecurity Policy at Facebook.

The social media giant also discovered spam activities carried out by an Indian IT firm -- Silver Touch which runs the pro-BJP page "The India Eye".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Facebook aRep Global Facebook fake account
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp