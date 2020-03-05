Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to field party chief Shibu Soren in Rajya Sabha poll

By IANS

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will field its party president Shibu Soren in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The polling for two Rajya Sabha seat will take place on March 26 and the nomination process will begin on March 6.

The ruling alliance partners, the JMM and Congress, on Thursday jointly announced the name of Shibu Soren for the Rajya Sabha poll. The second seat from the state is likely to go to Congress.

"Shibu Soren will be one of the candidates of the alliance. His contribution for the state has been a benchmark in the state. Talks are going on for the second seat" said R.P.N. Singh, Jharkhand Congress in-charge.

Speaking to media persons, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said "Guruji (Shibu Soren) will be one candidate for the RS polls. The candidate for the second seat will be announced in a few days".

JMM president Shibu Soren had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Dumka seat. The Congress is likely to field a minority candidate from the second seat. In Jharkhand one candidate needs at least 28 votes. JMM has 30 legislators in the state assembly followed by 16 of Congress and one of RJD.

The main opposition, the BJP, has 26 legislators. The Jharkhand Assembly Speaker has, however, not accorded leader of opposition status to Babulal Marandi who merged his JBM-P with BJP last month.