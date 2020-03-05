Home Nation

No detention centre coming up in Maharashtra: Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already said his government will not allow the NRC to be implemented.

Published: 05th March 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

The detention centre in Sondekoppa village of Nelamangala taluk, about 40km from Bengaluru.

The detention centre in Sondekoppa village of Nelamangala taluk, about 40km from Bengaluru. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: No detention centre is coming up in Maharashtra in connection with implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed NRC, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the legislative council on Thursday.

Deshmukh gave this information in a written reply in response to a question by Sharad Ranpise (Congress).

"No detention centre is coming up anywhere in the state in connection with rolling out of the CAA and NRC," he told the upper house.

However, in the past the Union home ministry asked the state government to set up a temporary facility to house foreign nationals awaiting deportation, he said.

The Union home ministry directed the state, in a letter dated September 10, 2014, and a manual dated January 9, 2019, to set up a temporary detention centre for foreign nationals who have completed their jail terms here and were waiting for deportation, Deshmukh said.

Those foreign nationals who have served their jail sentences after conviction will be kept in such a detention centre until their nationality is proved and they are deported," the NCP minister said.

There are directives for constructing a temporary detention centre at Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

The government has also requested the CIDCO (a state-run city planning agency) to allot three acres of land for setting up a permanent infrastructure for the same, Deshmukh said.

All three ruling coalition allies -- the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP -- have opposed the proposed NRC (National Register of Citizens), an exercise that seeks to create a record of bonafide Indian citizens and identify illegal migrants.

However, last month the government told Parliament it has not taken any decision on preparing a nationwide NRC.

ASLO READ: Pleas challenging CAA to be heard after Sabarimala reference case, says Supreme Court 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already said his government will not allow the NRC to be implemented as it would "impact people of all religions".

But Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, has supported the CAA, which seeks to fast-track Indian citizenship for non-Muslim refugees who have fled Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan because of religious persecution.

However, his allies Congress and the NCP have opposed the amended citizenship law, calling it discriminatory and violative of the Constitution.

The CAA and NRC measures, along with the NPR (National Population Register), are facing opposition from various quarters, including some political parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra detention centre CAA Anti CAA protest Anil Deshmukh
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp