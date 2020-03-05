Rift between Babul Supriyo, Dilip Ghosh surfaces during Amit Shah’s meeting with Bengal BJP leaders

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Rift between Union minister Babul Supriyo and state BJP president Dilip Ghosh surfaced before Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his marathon meeting with the party’s West Bengal functionaries last Sunday.

While Supriyo accused Ghosh of forming the organisational committee in his Asansol constituency without consulting him, Ghosh defended saying it was not the method followed in Bengal.

According to state BJP leadership, the way Supriyo expressed his opinion against Ghosh in front of the second-in-command of the party was unprecedented.

It was Supriyo who exploded in front of Shah.

He reportedly not only accused Ghosh of keeping him in the dark while the local organisational committee was formed but also alleged how a section of BJP’s local leaders backstabbed him to ensure his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“He (Supriyo) alleged how efficient and hardworking BJP workers and leaders were not included in the local committee. He also raised the issue of non-cooperation from Ghosh’s end. The Union Home Minister, however, gave a patient hearing and he did not comment on it in the meeting,” said the leader.

Ghosh, however, reportedly replied to Supriyo’s allegation that the process of selecting the members of the local organisational committees across the state was followed according to the party’s guide-line.