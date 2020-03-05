Home Nation

Uddhav releases Fadnavis book on Budget, wishes him career as writer

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched a book written by his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis on Budget.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched a book written by his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis on Budget. On the occasion, Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar wished Fadnavis a career as a full-time writer.

During his speech which was peppered with wit, Thackeray said he hoped that Fadnavis keeps writing books on the budgets presented by the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government for a long time. He was speaking at the launch of a book written by Fadnavis, titled ‘Arthsankalp: Sopya Bhashet’ (Budget Simplified).

In a barely-veiled swipe at the BJP-led Union government, he further said, “I always wonder, shouldn’t note-ban have found mention in the (subsequent) budgets when we mention even smaller things in the budget? I am not saying if (the decision of demonetisation) was good or bad. But I don’t know whether the ban on currency, on which the economy is dependent, shouldn’t have had figured in the budget,” Thackeray added.

Jokingly Thackeray said, “A successful finance minister is one who puts a hole in the common man's pocket without their knowledge. However, our FM Ajit Pawar will not do the same.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also said that it is really tough task to write something on a complex subject like the budget.

Praising Fadnavis, Pawar who holds the finance portfolio, said that opposition leaders often create a ruckus when budgets are presented, and praised the former Maharashtra CM for being a patient listener instead.

Fadnavis is also a ‘good litterateur’ who should take up this role full-time, giving up politics, he said.

“It will bring good days,” Pawar quipped. Fadnavis said even MLAs sometimes find budgets complicated.

“This book is written for commoners,” he said, adding he intends to bring out its English edition too. 

