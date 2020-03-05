Violence returns to parts of Meghalaya, one stabbed, vehicles damaged

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: One person was stabbed while vehicles were damaged as violence returned to parts of Meghalaya after a brief hiatus on Thursday.

The person, who sustained stab wounds, works in a shop as a painter. Two unidentified people were involved in the attack, the police said.

“He was stabbed on the stomach. He sustained wounds and was taken to a hospital. He is now out of danger,” East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Claudia A Lyngwa told this newspaper.

She said the attack was perpetrated at a lane when the victim was going to his shop. “We are sending our people to him to find out how it happened,” she said.

The SP added that the forces deployed in Shillong were carrying out round-the-clock patrolling in areas where there are heavy mixed populations.

In another incident, the miscreants attacked a car with stones on the outskirts of Shillong in the wee hours of Thursday. The vehicle was partially damaged.

In yet another incident, unidentified people damaged a car in Ri-Bhoi district and also attempted to torch it. This is the first such incident in the district ever since the violence between a section of tribals and non-tribals broke out on February 28.

Night curfew has remained clamped in Shillong and its adjoining areas since Saturday. Mobile internet and messaging services, which were suspended in six districts of Khasi and Jaintia Hills regions on Friday night, were restored on Thursday.