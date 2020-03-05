Home Nation

Women’s Day special: All women staff to run Gorakhpur-Nautanwa Passenger on March 8

As per the NER sources, all the operations including driving, signal management, ticket, security and sanitation would be handled by women.

Published: 05th March 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a novel gesture, north-eastern railways headquartered in Gorakhpur has decided to handover all operations of Gorakhpur–Nautanwa passenger train to women to commemorate International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8.

As per the NER sources, all the operations including driving, signal management, ticket, security and sanitation would be handled by women. Right from assuming the role of loco-pilot to co-loco pilot, guard, coach attendant, coach conductor, ticket checker, civic staff and security staff, women would handle all the operations of the passenger train no 55141 which starts from Gorakhpur and goes to Nautanwa railway station in Maharajganj district of eastern Uttar Pradesh. 

Women will also be given the role to man all the signals on the route of the passenger train.

The sources claimed that the NER authorities selected Gorakhpur-Nautanwa passenger route for all women operations as this train commenced journey at 8 in the morning and returned by the evening. “However, the entire staff will be ready to assist the women in the operations, if needed, to ensure a smooth ride to the passengers,” said PK Singh, CPRO, N-E Railway.

In all, six women co-locopilots are deployed at Gorakhpur Junction. Some of them are entrusted with shutting, an exercise associated with connecting and disconnecting the coaches in a railway yard, while others assist the loco-pilots in
running Maalgadi (freight trains) and passenger train respectively to Gonda and Nautanwa. 

Besides, there is also a woman guard posted at Gorakhpur West. As per the International Women’s Day plans, apart from running the Gorakhpur-Nautnwa Passenger train, railway authorities have also deployed female staff at
the Gorakhpur and Nuatanwa stations to welcome the passengers on the day.

Moreover, the LEDs mounted on the stations would telecast day-long women-related programmes. “While the preparations for March 8 event are already on, NER has planned special programmes to commemorate International Women’s Day till March 10,” said the CPRO, N-E Railway.

