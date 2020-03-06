A section of media ignoring coronavirus debate in RS, not fair: VP Venkaiah Naidu

By PTI

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said it was unfair and unfortunate that a section of the media "ignored" an important debate in Rajya Sabha on the spread of coronavirus.

Naidu, who is the Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament, made his observation on the matter before taking up regular business of the House.

"I have to make an observation. The other day the Minister for Health had made a detailed statement about the steps that are being taken, were taken or will be taken with regard to the spread of coronavirus. Members also gave their valuable suggestions.

"But unfortunately sections of the media, they did not focus on the important issue and they were showing more interest in making other things as their headlines ignoring this," he said.

Naidu said picking headlines is the media's prerogative and "we can't help it. But ignoring such a vital, important aspect concerning the people of the country that is not fair".

He expressed hope that the media will take care in future while reporting such important issues.

Rajya Sabha was later adjourned for the day due to protests by Opposition members over the riots in Delhi.

Making a statement on the situation after new cases of coronavirus surfaced, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said in Rajya Sabha that India was in touch with Iran on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stuck in that country.

"The government is taking all necessary measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 in India," Vardhan said.

The government has carried out two evacuation missions, bringing back a total of 767 from China.

All of them have been kept in quarantine and have so far tested negative for the virus, he had said.

A man from Delhi with a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia has tested positive for COVID19, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India to 31, health ministry officials said on Friday.

Sixteen members of a tourist group from Italy and their Indian guide were among those infected with the virus.