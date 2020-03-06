All city primary schools closed till March 31

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All primary schools in the national capital will remain closed till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Directorate of Education on Thursday issued a notice instructing all schools including government, government aided, private recognised (unaided) and those run by local bodies (MCDs, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board) to close primary classes till the end of the month.

“As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools…,” Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, tweeted.

Kendriya Vidyalaya has also suspended primary classes till March 31. “There is no need to panic. Elaborate guidelines have been issued. But the students of Nursery and Primary classes are too young to understand the risks associated with Covid-19. They are more prone to infectious diseases as they mingle with their class fellows more often. It will be good if they’re trained in ways to prevent Covid-19 under the care and supervision of their parents at their home,” a senior DoE official said.