Amid volatile political climate, Vivek Johri becomes new DGP of Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Amid the volatile political climate in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath appointed 1984 batch IPS officer and present Director General of Border Security Force (DG BSF) VK Johri as the new DGP of the state on Thursday evening.

The present DGP VK Singh -- speculations about whose removal as DGP have been doing rounds since last few weeks – has been shifted as Director (Sports and Youth Welfare). Till the time, the DG BSF VK Johri assumes the charge of state police chief, the present Special DG (Cyber Cell and head of SIT probing honey trap case) Rajendra Kumar has been asked to officiate as acting DGP of MP, official sources confirmed to The New Indian Express.

The DG BSF VK Johri was earlier the Special Secretary in Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) before being made the head of BSF.

Importantly, the Kamal Nath government had recently rejected a panel of three IPS officers sent by UPSC for the post MP DGP. The state government had written to UPSC that the willingness of one the three IPS officers, VK Singh, Vivek Johri and MS Gupt, who were named in the panel was overlooked.

The state government had written to UPSC that one of three officers on the panel, the 1984 batch IPS officer VK Johri had not given his willingness for the DGP’s post in writing, so including him in the panel was against mandate of UPSC guidelines for selection.

Since then VK Singh, who was appointed DGP of MP in January 2019, was continuing as state police’s head.