Avoid large gatherings on campus in view of coronavirus outbreak: UGC to universities

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities to avoid any large gathering in view of the coronavirus outbreak and advised that students and staff members with travel history to the virus-affected countries be quarantined at home for 14 days.

"Avoid large gatherings on campus. Any student or staff with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with such persons in last 28 days should be monitored and home quarantined for 14 days," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain has said in a communication to Vice Chancellors of all universities.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stood at 31 on Friday.