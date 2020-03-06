Centralised agency invites feedback of stakeholders for simplified adoption process

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s centralised agency has invited suggestions and feedback for simplification of the adoption process from all stakeholders, including prospective adoptive parents, specialised adoption agencies, child welfare committees, state adoption resource agencies and the general public.

The call for suggestions comes weeks after a national consultation was held by the Central Adoption Resource Authority under the Union Women and Child Development minister to discuss ways to improve and streamline the adoption process.

A number of suggestions were received from the stakeholders.

The authority had notified adoption regulations, 2017, three years back and the implementation of the adoption programme has been reviewed from time to time.

The steps are being taken in view of complaints that the adoption process in the country is very cumbersome and often there is a long wait for prospective parents before they are finally given care of a child.