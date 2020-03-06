Home Nation

Congress MPs' suspension: Panel led by Lok Sabha Speaker to look into what happened in House

The announcement was made by BJP MP Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, who was presiding the proceedings of Lok Sabha.

Published: 06th March 2020 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A committee, chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, will look into the incidents that took place in the House between March 2 and 5, the house was informed on Friday after the Opposition demanded revocation of the suspension of seven Congress MPs.

The announcement was made by BJP MP Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, who was presiding the proceedings of Lok Sabha.

The House had witnessed uproarious scenes since the Budget Session began on March 2 as the Opposition repeatedly demanded a discussion on the Delhi violence that claimed at least 53 lives.

During a discussion on the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, an RLP member made some controversial remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her family members triggering a strong reaction from Congress members.

While protesting the remarks, Congress member Gaurav Gogoi pulled papers from the Speaker's table and flung them in the air.

Gogoi and six other members were suspended from the House for the remainder of the Budget Session.

Soon after the House reassembled at 12 noon on Friday after an adjournment, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of the suspension of the seven-party members from the House and demanded that it be revoked.

Leaders of other Opposition parties also raised a similar demand.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests over Delhi riots, to reassemble on March 11

Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) and Supriya Sule (NCP) said the decision to suspend the seven members should be recalled as the "punishment" was "disproportionate".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi justified the punishment to the Congress members for unruly behaviour.

At the end of the discussion, Solanki informed the members that a committee, led by Birla and having members from all political parties, would be formed to look into the incidents that had happened between March 2 and 5.

Proceedings of Lok Sabha were later adjourned for the day amid continued protests by the Opposition over the Delhi violence and other issues.

The House will reassemble on Wednesday (March 11) after the Holi break.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Om Birla Lok Sabha Congress BJP Kirit Premjibhai Solanki
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp