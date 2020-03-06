Home Nation

Holi comes early to Gairsain as it becomes Uttarakhand's permanent summer capital

Even as celebrations spread into the interiors, particularly in adjoining Bharadisain, which will on the peripheries of a town, which is bound to grow.

Published: 06th March 2020 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

CM Trivendra Rawat with jubilant BJP leaders in Gairsain on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

GAIRSAIN: Jubilation reigned in the quaint and small hilly town of Gairsain on Thursday- some 250 km away from Dehradun and situated 5410 feet over sea level- following its declaration as the permanent summer capital of Uttarakhand yesterday. 

People congregated on the streets in hordes and declared Holi-greeting each other with gulal and abeer, making for a colourful change over to the town’s history.

Huge crowds gathered, felicitating Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat with garlands and Holi colours, even as celebrations spread into the interiors, particularly in adjoining Bharadisain, which will on the peripheries of a town, which is bound to grow.

Twenty years after Uttarakhand was granted statehood, CM Rawat on Wednesday had announced making Gairsain the capital of Uttarakhand in the state assembly in an attempt to put a lid on a political and emotive issue which had been simmering for long. 

The announcement partially fulfils a long-standing demand of the hill people who wanted Gairsain to be made the permanent capital of Uttarakhand.

Social media groups were flooded with congratulatory notes even as Speaker Prem Chandra Aggrawal, Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat and Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik were virtually mobbed and besieged by happy crowds everywhere.

“The decision would renew the focus on underdeveloped hill areas, which have been crying out for infrastructure and basic facilities since long. The development of hill areas were the main objectives behind the struggle for statehood to Uttarakhand,” Rawat said, adding, “The’ government is committed to work in accordance with aspirations of the people.”

BJP supporters held celebrations throughout the state with crackers, heralding Gairsain with the distribution of sweets. At Balbir Road of Dehradun, senior BJP leaders gathered with Pradesh party vice president Devendra Bhasin.

“The chief minister will be accorded a grand reception by party workers when he returns from Gairsain,” Bhasin said.  

Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said, “The announcement fulfils a promise made by the party during the 2017 assembly polls,” he said.

CAPITAL STATS

The town was recommended as one of the several options for a summer capital by Dikshit Commission

The commission had favoured Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district as second best after Dehradun

The report was submitted after ten extensions since 2001. The final report was tendered in 2008.

The population of the town stood at 7138 in the 2011 census, which has grown to 12000 now

Gairsain,  Uttarakhand’s  summer capital, spans just 7.53 square kms.

The scenic town of Chamoli district known for its pristine Oak forests stands at the intersection for Badrinath Dham

The town is connected by NH 109 with access to Haldwani, Ramnagar, Ranikhet, Dwarahat and Karnprayag

The town does not have an airport or railway, though an airstrip was announced in 2012 by then CM Vijay Bahuguna in year 2012

The town, however, is located in seismic zone V making it sensitive to increasing threat from urbanisation

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp