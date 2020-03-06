IIFA Awards in Madhya Pradesh postponed amid growing coronavirus concerns

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Growing concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus has led to the postponement of the IIFA Weekend and Awards slated later this month in Madhya Pradesh.

According to sources connected to the big-ticket IIFA events in Madhya Pradesh (March 21 in Bhopal and March 27-29 weekend in Indore) with due regard to the growing concerns about the COVID-19 virus and keeping the health and safety of fans and general community at large, it has been decided to postpone IIFA related events in MP.

The decision to postpone the IIFA Awards to a later date has been taken after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, the IIFA management and stakeholders from film industry.

A fresh date and plans for hosting IIFA in Madhya Pradesh will be announced at the earliest, sources connected to the big-ticket event told The New Indian Express.

IIFA is fully committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and legions of IIFA fans who travel from across the globe to attend and experience the magic of IIFA.