Knives out for UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu as caste politics emerges

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Knives are out for Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) President Ajay Kumar Lallu with a new section of party leaders on a WhatsApp group "Shoshit Congress Savarna Group" aiming to get him.

The group, led by Konark Dixit, who headed the party's IT cell earlier, has announced that it will soon stage a sit-in against the state leadership to protest against his anti-upper caste policies.

"This is a do-or-die situation for us. We want to stage a sit-in so that the party high command is apprised of the situation. The state leadership has been actively pursuing anti-upper caste policy and his attitude reflects this. The party cannot be run by completely sidelining upper caste leaders who have served the party for years," said Konark Dixit.

Interestingly, the 10 expelled senior leaders had also accused the state leadership of displaying an anti-upper caste mindset when they mainly expelled upper caste leaders.

A senior party functionary has said that some 'vested interests' were raising such non-existent issues.

He said that protests would be acceptable if they were within the limits of party discipline. UPCC president, Ajay Kumar Lallu who belongs to the OBC caste, was unavailable for comment.