Now, a ‘Super 100’ for upper caste poor IIT aspirants in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: An institute to coach the poorest but talented youths from among the upper castes to crack the IIT entrance tests was set rolling on Thursday by former director-general of police Abhayanand — the original founder of ‘Super 30’ which has been made famous by mathematician Anand Kumar.

The ‘Brahmajan Super-100’ under the aegis of Brahmajan Vidyapeeth, would cater to poor but meritorious Brahmin and Bhumihar caste youths.

Abhayanand said the institute would assist them in cracking the IIT entrance tests through tutorials and guidance, while offering free boarding, lodge and educational material.

“It will benefit the students of Brahmin and Bhumihar society who do not have the means or opportunities to advance in life and will be funded by the well-heeled people from either caste,” Abhayanand said.

“When I started Super-30, the vision was to help the poorest. This institute aims to nurture talent and secure a better life.”

Abhayanand, who had helped launch a similar institute for Muslim aspirants from poor backgrounds in 2008, which too proved successful, said, “The Brahmajan Super 100 will conduct an entrance test on March 29 to pick the best 100 male and 50 female candidates for coaching.”

The test would be conducted at the headquarters of Patna, Muzaffarpur, Ara, Sasaram, Saran, Gopalganj, Jehanabad, Gaya, Begusarai, Mokama, Barbigaha, Lakhisarai, Aurangabad, Nawada, Bhagalpur and Motihari districts.