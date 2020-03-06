Home Nation

Now, a ‘Super 100’ for upper caste poor IIT aspirants in Bihar

Abhayanand said the institute would assist them in cracking the IIT entrance tests through tutorials and guidance, while offering free boarding, lodge and educational material.

Published: 06th March 2020 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Former DGP Abhayanand at the launch of Brahmajan Super-100 in Patna on Thursday. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey/EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: An institute to coach the poorest but talented youths from among the upper castes to crack the IIT entrance tests was set rolling on Thursday by former director-general of police Abhayanand — the original founder of ‘Super 30’ which has been made famous by mathematician Anand Kumar.

The ‘Brahmajan Super-100’ under the aegis of Brahmajan Vidyapeeth, would cater to poor but meritorious Brahmin and Bhumihar caste youths. 

Abhayanand said the institute would assist them in cracking the IIT entrance tests through tutorials and guidance, while offering free boarding, lodge and educational material.

“It will benefit the students of Brahmin and Bhumihar society who do not have the means or opportunities to advance in life and will be funded by the well-heeled people from either caste,” Abhayanand said.

“When I started Super-30, the vision was to help the poorest. This institute aims to nurture talent and secure a better life.” 

Abhayanand, who had helped launch a similar institute for Muslim aspirants from poor backgrounds in 2008, which too proved successful, said, “The Brahmajan Super 100 will conduct an entrance test on March 29 to pick the best 100 male and 50 female candidates for coaching.”

The test would be conducted at the headquarters of Patna, Muzaffarpur, Ara, Sasaram, Saran, Gopalganj, Jehanabad, Gaya, Begusarai, Mokama, Barbigaha, Lakhisarai, Aurangabad, Nawada, Bhagalpur and Motihari districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brahmajan Super-100 Super 30 Anand Kumar
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp