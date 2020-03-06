Home Nation

Railways floats open tender for selecting agency which conducts exams to fill up over 35,000 posts

There are about 1.26 crore applicants for 35,208 vacancies in non-technical popular categories (NTPC).

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a first, the railways has floated an open tender to select an agency which will conduct an examination to fill up over 35,000 posts for the national transporter, an official said on Friday.

There are about 1.26 crore applicants for 35,208 vacancies in non-technical popular categories (NTPC). These include undergraduate and graduate posts varying from typist, clerk, time-keeper, station master and goods guard among others.

The exam conducting agency will be finalised by last week of April, the official said. The selected will conduct the three-stage recruitment test after scrutinising all applications. The recruitment is expected to be completed by March 2021. Till now, the railways nominated an exam conducting agency.

However, there were complaints of delay in the examination process, after which the Central Vigilance Commission advised the railways to select the exam conducting agency through a tendering process.

