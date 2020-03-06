Home Nation

Ranchi diary

Published: 06th March 2020 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Ranchi’s maiden ‘Hunar Haat’ kicks off
Ranchi’s maiden ‘Hunar Haat’, a nine-day trade fair aimed at providing national and international exposure to artisans and craftsmen from the minority community, kicked off last Sunday. The event, being organised at Harmu Ground, was jointly inaugurated by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. The former said both the ministries are working together to not only enable local artisans and craftsmen to showcase their items but also providing them a global market. 

80 people in Jharkhand on Corona watch
Amid the Coronavirus fear that is sweeping the country, at least 80 people across the state have been put under observation. However, none of those put on the Corona watch list have tested positive for the deadly virus, which has already taken thousands of lives in China and infected many elsewhere. They are being monitored as they had travelled to a country affected by the virus. While the state has not reported any confirmed Covid-19 case as yet, government authorities have put out health advisories and announced a raft of precautionary measures to stay safe. Politicians have also urged residents to take caution. The Union health ministry has sought to allay concerns even as the number of Corona cases in India rose to 30 on Thursday.

Workers stuck in Oman back home
A group of 30 distressed workers from Bokaro, Giridih, Hazaribagh and Koderma districts of Jharkhand, who were stuck in Oman after their visas lapsed, are back home. With no money left for a flight back home, they had sought help of the Union government through the social media. Taking to their social media handles, they narrated their ordeal from the time their travel permits lapsed and they ran out of cash, urging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help them return home. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, too, urged the foreign minister to bring them home.

Surprise checks to assess food quality before Holi
To keep a check on the quality of food available in the market, especially during Holi, the district administration in Ranchi will conduct inspections of local eateries and food vendors between March 4 and 9. As part of the drive, samples of different varieties of sweets and other eatables would be put through a rigorous quality test. Officials said the objective of the drive is to ensure that people have access to quality food this Holi. Food safety officers will visit sweet shops and other eateries for random quality check.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

