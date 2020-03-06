RJD reshuffles executive team ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Four members of RJD leader Lalu Prasad’s family figure in the re-constituted party national executive announced here on Thursday.

Leading the family was former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, who remains the vice president, besides sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap (both MLAs) and daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP.

The shuffle comes ahead of the state Assembly polls later this year with party loyalists crowding the executive list. However, the balance in caste representation wasn’t ignored.

Two senior-most leaders and close political confidantes of Lalu Prasad, namely Dr Raghubansh Prasad Singh and Shivanand Tewary were re-nominated as party vice presidents.

RJD spokesman Chitranjan Gagan said Mohammad Qamar Alam, MLC, a leading minority face, would continue as principal national general secretary.

The plum post of the party’s treasurer went to Ahmed Ashfaq Karim, a Rajya Sabha MP since 2018, while three of Prasad’s closest confidantes — Kanti Singh, Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav and Bhola Yadav — were given new assignments as national general secretaries. Also included in the executive are Prem Chandra Gupta (MP RS) and Manoj Jha (national spokesperson).