War in Opposition alliance over Bihar CM face ahead of Assembly polls

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A suggestion from an MLC that interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi would pick the CM face for the Bihar Assembly polls this year, has set the cat among the pigeons here.

Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra’s suggestion was hotly contested by the RJD, which has already projected Lalu Prasad’s younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as the Mahagathbandhan’s CM face.

The alliance, presently, has the Congress, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM, Upendra Prasad Kushwaha’s RLSP, besides Mukesh Sahni of VIP, who individually are reluctant to accept the RJD suggestion.

RJD leader Bhai Birendra claimed, Rahul Gandhi had already made it clear during the recent Lok Sabha elections that upcoming state assembly elections in Bihar will be fought under the leadership of Tejashawi.

“There is no confusion over it. What others say is irrelevant,” he said.