Woman killed by man in Noida she bonded with over Tik Tok

'An altercation broke out between them over money after which he killed her then locked her inside the home, taking away her mobile phone and house keys also,' the DCP told reporters.

Published: 06th March 2020 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 09:28 PM

By PTI

NOIDA: A middle-aged woman was found dead inside her apartment in Greater Noida, following which the police on Friday arrested a male friend she met via video-sharing app Tik Tok, officials said.

The woman lived in Bisrakh area and was found dead Thursday night when her son returned from work around 8 pm but found the door locked from inside, they said.

After ringing the doorbell several times, he somehow managed to get inside the flat and found his mother's body with a disfigured face after which he alerted the police, a senior officer said.

"The accused has been arrested within six hours after he was identified in a CCTV footage which captured him leaving the flat last night, while during investigation the police also found leads from the social media accounts of the deceased and the accused which led to his arrest," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander, said.

The officer said accused Raghav Kumar, in his late 20s, is a resident of Peeragarhi in Delhi and the two had known each other for over two years, bonding over 'Tik Tok' and 'Likee' apps.

"The two were active on these apps and would share each other's videos and eventually grew close to each other so much that Raghav frequently visited her home," Chander said.

"Yesterday, an altercation broke out between them over money after which he killed her then locked her inside the home, taking away her mobile phone and house keys also," the DCP told reporters.

 The accused was tracked down within six hours with the help of CCTV footage and evidence gathered through the social media accounts of the victim as well as the suspect, he added.

 An FIR has been registered against Raghav under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) at the Bisrakh police station and further proceedings are underway, he said.

