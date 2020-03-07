After one person in Kashmir tests positive for coronavirus, primary schools in four districts closed

By PTI

SRINAGAR: After one man tested positive for coronavirus from Jammu and Kashmir, authorities in the union territory on Saturday ordered closure of all primary schools from March 9 in four districts, including Srinagar, in the valley until further orders.

The classwork in all government and private primary schools of districts Srinagar, Bandipora, Budgam and Baramulla shall remain suspended with effect from March 9 till further orders, an order issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan said.

The order follows a similar direction by authorities in Jammu and Samba districts earlier in the day.

Jammu and Kashmir have been put on alert to deal with any threat emerging from COVID-19 as around 200 people with a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries or who had contacts with people from such countries have been identified.