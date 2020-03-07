Home Nation

BJP, TMC in race to woo tribals

The race to win the hearts and minds of Bengal’s tribals, who account for 6 per cent of the state’s population, ahead of the next Assembly elections has already begun.

Published: 07th March 2020 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shakes a leg with folk dancers during a mass wedding event organised by her government in Malda district of West Bengal | PTI

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The race to win the hearts and minds of Bengal’s tribals, who account for 6 per cent of the state’s population, ahead of the next Assembly elections has already begun. With Union Home Miniser Amit Shah sounding the poll bugle during his recent visit to Kolkata, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit the ground running with an eye on the tribal vote. Not to be left behind, the Trinamool has also firmed up plans to win over the Adivasis and other backward communities of the state.

Wiser after the saffron party raided Trinamool’s tribal strongholds in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, to the extent that its candidates opened a lead over the ruling party rivals in 13 of the state’s 16 Assembly segments, which have a sizeable contingent of tribal voters, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has identified the Adivasi belt as a focus area for the party, going into the Assembly poll battle in 2021. Over the last few days, Mamata, or ‘Didi’ (elder sister) as she is known locally, has been actively campaigning in the Adivasi belt, even announcing a new state-sponsored scheme aimed at tribal welfare. Her government has also been organising mass wedding events in areas home to sizeable contingents of tribal voters.

Amit Shah outside the Kalighat temple
during his recent Kolkata visit | ptl file

Wary of Trinamool’s tribal outreach, BJP’s Alipurduar MP John Barla, an Adivasi, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, raising problems faced by the state’s tribal and backward communities and discussing measures which could be proposed to win them over. He also put forward a few demands and proposals before Munda to counter Didi’s tribal outreach, which includes building a university for tribal students and a monthly pension of R1,000 for tribal elderly who aren’t covered under state schemes.

“During my meeting with the PM and the Union minister last month, I told them to clear proposals to build a sports academy for tribals, as well as an indoor stadium, community halls and more Eklavya residential schools in areas where the Adivasis are in majority. The minister (Munda) asked me to meet him again with a delegation of tribal leaders for a more detailed discussion,” Barla said. The Adivasis, who were with the Trinamool through electoral battles, between 2011 and 2016, voted en masse for the BJP in the 2018 panchayat polls and the last Lok Sabha elections. 

The BJP bagged two tribal-dominated Lok Sabha seats — Alipurduar and Jhargram. In a clear pointer to what lies in store as the poll battle hots up, Trinamool supporters allegedly disrupted and vandalised a mass wedding event for tribals in Malda organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Just two days later, the Bengal government organised a similar event, which was attended by the CM. “I am confident that Bengal’s tribals won’t fall for the CM’s false promises,” Barla said.

Why tribal votes matter

16 Assembly segments in Bengal dominated by tribal voters
13 Tribal-dominated Assembly segments where BJP led Trinamool during LS polls

Adivasi outreach

7 Eklavya model schools (one each in 7 districts)

2,500   Total students at the model schools Rs 1,000   Monthly state pension for tribal elderly

Tribal population

48,55,115 Total number of Adivasis in state

Promises
Mamata has promised to build a university exclusively for tribal students BJP has also promised to build a sports academy, indoor stadium, community hall more residential schools for the Adivasis

BJP performance: Some tribal Assembly segments where the BJP led in the LS polls include Madarihat, Kalchini, Nagarkata, Phansidewa, Nayagram, Keshiyari, Binpur, Bandwan, Manbazar, Ranibandh and Raipur. It holds the Alipurduar and Jhargram LS seats, which are dominated by ST voters

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp