Coronavirus: High probability for positive test result in Jammu hospital, primary schools in two districts closed

J&K government Information department in a series of tweets informed that reports of two suspected patients admitted in Government Medical College Jammu have been received.

Published: 07th March 2020 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has closed all primary schools in two districts of Jammu till March 31 and suspended biometric attendance in government offices with immediate effect after receiving medical reports with a high probability of positive testing of two suspected Coronovirus patients including a lady admitted in Jammu hospital.

“Both are high viral load cases and there is high probability of them testing positive,” reads the tweet.

The government said both suspected cases are kept in isolation wards at GMC Jammu and all protocols are being followed.

After receiving the medical reports of the two suspected patients, one of whom is a lady, and who have travel history to China, South Kashmir and Iran, the authorities suspended biometric attendance in government offices with immediate effect till March 31.

The government has also ordered the closure of all primary schools in two districts – Jammu and Samba – till March 31.

Both the suspected patients had fled from Jammu hospital hours after their admission in the isolation wards.

They were again brought to hospital hours later after intervention from the administration.

“Both the cases had left the hospital against medical advice and had to be brought back,” stated the official spokesman.

The government appealed the public to cooperate fully wherever quarantine is advised. 

