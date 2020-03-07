Coronavirus scare: Man kept in isolation for symptoms of fever, cough at Imphal's RIMS

Home Nation

As he was having 'fever and cough' he was taken to the isolation ward of the RIMS, the official said. The man had visited Dhaka recently, they said.

Published: 07th March 2020 05:19 PM

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)

By PTI

IMPHAL: A man with symptoms of 'fever and cough' has been kept in isolation at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here as a precautionary measure, health officials said on Saturday.

Manipur Health Director K Rajo Singh in a statement has said that the case, however, does not meet the line of Covid-19 and is being managed on the line of influenza, like isolation, sympotic treatment for fever and cough.

The man had arrived at Imphal Airport on Friday.

As he was having 'fever and cough' he was taken to the isolation ward of the RIMS, the official said.

The man had visited Dhaka recently, they said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a recent review meeting on coronavirus had told people to avoid mass congregations and celebrations like the Yaoshang (Holi) festival.

The state government has suspended biometric attendance in government offices for a month as a precautionary measure.

