Dowry violence: 28-year-old woman found dead at in-laws' house in UP's Shamli, husband arrested

Upon preliminary investigation, it was found that Shalu married Sonu a year ago and the accused is said to have harassed her for Rs 10 lakh as dowry.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 28-year-old married woman was found dead at her in-laws' place in a suspected case of murder for not giving additional dowry in a village in Uttar Pradesh Shamli's district, police said.

The incident took place in Nala village under Kandhla police station limits of the district on Friday, SHO Karmvir Singh said.

The deceased was identified as Shalu.

On receiving information about the death, the victim's family members reached the village and staged a protest demanding strict action.

The kin alleged that Shalu was killed by her in-laws who were demanding additional dowry.

A case was registered against four members of the in-laws' family and her husband Sonu was arrested, Singh said.

The remaining three accused are absconding and a search is on, he added.

Upon preliminary investigation, it was found that Shalu married Sonu a year ago and the accused is said to have harassed her for Rs 10 lakh as dowry.

The body has been taken for a post mortem, police said.

In another incident, a married woman was given triple talaq by her husband for not giving dowry in Makkinagar locality under Kotwali police station area on Friday.

According to SHO Anil Kapervan, a case was registered against husband Javed, father-in-law Jameel and brother-in-law Sajid, who are all absconding.

The woman has been living with her parents for a while and the accused apparently went to the house and pronounced triple talaq there.

