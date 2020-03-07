Home Nation

'I have seen God in you': Beneficiary of Jan Aushadhi scheme tells PM Modi, turns him emotional

Dehradun-resident Deepa Shah, who suffered paralysis in 2011, was interacting with the prime minister through video-conference on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas.

Published: 07th March 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Beneficiary of Pardhan Mantri Bhartiya Janushadhi Pariyojana through Viedo conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Beneficiary of Pardhan Mantri Bhartiya Janushadhi Pariyojana through Viedo conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional on Saturday when a woman beneficiary of his government's generic medicine programme told him that she had "seen god in you".

"I have not seen god, but I have seen god in you," she said, tears rolling down her eyes.

Modi was visibly emotional as the woman repeated her remark.

She also thanked the Uttarakhand chief minister and others who had helped her all along and said doctors had once told her that she cannot be cured.

"But on hearing your voice I have become better," she told Modi while profusely thanking the prime minister for his efforts to reduce the cost of medicines.

An emotional prime minister paused for a moment before telling her that it was her courage that had won over her disease and that she must carry on with the spirit.

Shah was expressing her plight and how she had suffered due to high cost of medicines after she suffered from paralysis in 2011 and has now started saving Rs 3,500 every month after benefitting from the government's low-cost generic medicines programme.

Soon after Shah rose to express her views, Modi asked her to sit and speak as he said she was uncomfortable while standing.

"You have defeated disease with your own will power. Your courage is your god and that same courage has given you the strength to emerge from such a big crisis. You should carry on this confidence in you," Modi told her.

He said some people still keep spreading rumours about generic medicines, going by their past experience, wondering how can medicines be available so cheap and that there must be something wrong with the medicine.

"But, by seeing you countrymen would gain confidence that there is nothing wrong in generic medicines. These medicines are not at all of inferior quality than any other medicine. These medicines have been certified by the best laboratories.

"These medicines are made in India and is 'Make in India' and are cheap," the prime minister said.

He said there is demand for generic medicines from India across the world and the government has made it mandatory for doctors to prescribe generic medicines to patients, unless necessary.

